Mohammed Siraj achieves huge milestone in Tests with Shai Hope scalp in IND vs WI 2nd Test Mohammed Siraj removed the centurion Shai Hope in the second innings of the second Test between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi to get to a major milestone in the longest format.

New Delhi:

Indian star pacer Mohammed Siraj achieved a huge milestone in Test cricket with his second wicket in the second innings of the Test against the West Indies in Delhi. Siraj, who has been a workhorse for the Indian team in the longest format, continued putting in the hard yards in the Delhi Test in challenging conditions at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

With the pitch being low and slow and not offering much to the bowlers, Siraj bent his back along with the other Indian bowlers as the Windies put up a valiant fight after the hosts had asked them to follow on. The visitors put up 390 in their follow-on with John Campbell (115) and Shai Hope (103) scoring centuries, alongside some strong contributions from Roston Chase (40), Justin Greaves (50) and Jayden Seales (32).

While Ravindra Jadeja trapped Campbell in front, Siraj ended Hope's stay to achieve a major milestone. With the wicket of Hope, Siraj has become the highest wicket-taker in Test cricket in the world in 2025. The Indian speedster now has 37 wickets in 15 innings, one more than Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani has in 13 innings.

Most wickets in Tests in 2025:

1 - Mohammed Siraj: 37 wickets in 15 innings

2 - Blessing Muzarabani: 36 wickets in 13 innings

3 - Mitchell Starc: 29 wickets in 14 innings

4 - Nathan Lyon: 24 wickets in 11 innings

5 - Jomel Warrican: 24 wickets in 9 innings*