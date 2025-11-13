Mohammed Shami to leave Sunrisers Hyderabad? 2 franchises in contention for trade deal Mohammed Shami is set to leave Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2026, with Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants showing strong interest in trading for the veteran pacer to strengthen their pace attacks after an inconsistent 2025 season.

Hyderabad:

Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami is expected to leave Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. The Pat Cummins-led side signed the 25-year-old for a hefty fee of INR 10, but he failed to live up to the expectations. He picked only six wickets in nine matches at an economy rate of 11.23, and following which, Hyderabad are planning to release him or trade him elsewhere and sign another experienced pacer in the auction.

However, Shami’s overall IPL record remains impressive with 133 wickets to his name in 119 matches, highlighted by his exceptional spells during Gujarat Titans’ strong campaigns in 2022 and 2023. The pacer has looked in fine form in the domestic cricket so far, and since, he has been one of the talk of the town.

Now, as per reports, both Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants have expressed strong interest in signing Shami ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, making him one of the most sought-after domestic players in circulation.

Shami has reportedly been the subject of preliminary inquiries from both franchises, each keen on bolstering their pace departments after an inconsistent 2025 season. Hyderabad, on their part, are believed to be weighing whether to engage in an all-cash trade or just release him back into the auction pool, depending on what aligns best with their long-term plans and salary structure.

DC and LSG’s pursuit makes sense

For Delhi Capitals, the pursuit of Shami makes tactical sense. The franchise struggled with its bowling balance last season, relying heavily on overseas star Mitchell Starc for breakthroughs. Domestic options like Mohit Sharma and Mukesh Kumar failed to provide consistent support, while T Natarajan played only a single game. Shami’s experience, combined with his ability to swing the new ball and operate effectively in pressure situations, would give Delhi much-needed depth and stability.

Lucknow Super Giants are also seeking to rebuild their pace attack after a disappointing season. Injuries and inconsistency plagued their campaign, with Mayank Yadav missing the entire tournament and others like Avesh Khan and Shamar Joseph struggling to make an impact. Shami’s proven skill with the new ball could offer the control and strike power LSG desperately lacked.