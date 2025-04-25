Mohammed Shami surpasses Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lasith Malinga to script unique IPL record Ace Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Mohammed Shami achieved a unique IPL record after taking a wicket on the very first ball of the innings against Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing IPL 2025 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Game 43 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Chennai Super Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both sides locked horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 25. The clash saw Hyderabad coming in to bowl first after losing the toss, and the visitors got off to a brilliant start as Mohammed Shami struck in the very first over.

CSK opened their innings with Shaikh Rasheed and Ayush Mhatre coming out to bat, and Rasheed departed on the very first ball of the match as Mohammed Shami bowled a brilliant delivery, and Rasheed ended up handing a catch to Abhishek Sharma in the slips.

Taking a wicket on the very first delivery of the game, Shami went on to script an IPL record. He surpassed the likes of Umesh Yadav, Trent Boult, Praveen Kumar, Lasith Malinga, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar and became the only bowler in the IPL to have taken a wicket on the very first ball of an innings four times.

The others have only achieved this feat three times in their IPL careers. Mohammed Shami’s excellent start to the game helped Sunrisers Hyderabad mount the pressure early on against the five-time champions and stop them from getting off to a good start.

Speaking of both sides in the competition so far, the IPL 2025 has been a forgettable one for both Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The two sides occupy 10th and 9th places in the standings, respectively.

Both sides have played eight games in the tournament so far, where they have won two matches and have lost the remaining six games. With the clash against each other, both sides would hope to put in a good performance and get back to winning ways.

Where Hyderabad were being touted as one of the favourites to win the title before the start of the season, the side have been unable to perform to their potential in the tournament so far.