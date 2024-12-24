Tuesday, December 24, 2024
     
'Modern-day greats figure out their own path': Rohit Sharma on Virat Kohli's outside the off-stump dismissals

Virat Kohli scored a brilliant unbeaten hundred in the first Test match in Perth but went on to score just 21 runs in the next two games, falling to outside the off-stump deliveries. Both Rohit Sharma and Kohli will look to return to form in the next game in Melbourne starting on December 26.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Dec 24, 2024 16:35 IST, Updated : Dec 24, 2024 16:53 IST
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli
Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma has backed struggling Virat Kohli to hit the form going into the fourth Test match in Melbourne. In a pre-match press conference at the MCG, the Indian cricket team captain had a cheeky reply to a journalist's question about the former's thoughts on Kohli's struggles against the outside the off-stump deliveries. 

Kohli started the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy with an unbeaten century in Perth but was exposed to outside-the-off-stump deliveries in the last two matches. Kohli scored just 21 runs across three innings after his 30th Test hundred and was spotted practising heavily to improve his play against similar deliveries in nets ahead of the Boxing Day Test.

When asked bout Kohli's struggles, the smiling Rohit said that modern-day greats like Kohli figure out their own path. Rohit added nothing further to his thoughts about his teammate's struggles.

"You only said he is a modern-day great and modern-day greats figure out their own path," Rohit Sharma said.

Virat has scored 126 runs in 5 innings at an average of 31.50 in the ongoing series. The former captain has endured a poor 2024 year with 376 runs in 17 Test innings at an average of  25.06 with one hundred and one fifty. 

More to follow...

