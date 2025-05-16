Mo Bobat shares update on Rajat Patidar's fitness ahead of KKR clash RCB Director of Cricket Mo Bobat shared an update on Rajat Patidar ahead of the blockbuster clash against KKR. He noted that the RCB skipper hit the practice and looked in good touch in the nets.

New Delhi:

RCB captain Rajat Patidar was set to miss the clash against Lucknow Super Giants before IPL 2025 was suspended amid tension across the border. The 31-year-old suffered a hand injury, and Jitesh Sharma was set to replace him as RCB captain. However, the suspension of the tournament allowed the cricketer to recover well and is now expected to feature in the blockbuster clash against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 17 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Sharing an update on his fitness, RCB Director of Cricket Mo Bobat shared that the time allowed Patidar to heal and the swelling to go down. He added that the Indore-born cricketer hit the practice sessions in the last few days and has done well in the nets.

“Patidar had an injury to his hand. He's been building up ever so slowly. For him personally, probably the disruption gave him a few more days just to get through some of that early healing, for the swelling to go down and to get used to picking up [the bat] again. He's practised the last few days and he's going well,” Bobat said.

In case RCB decides to be cautious, Patidar can play as an Impact Player. However, more is expected to come to light on the match day. Bobat also noted that the likes of Jacob Bethell and Lungi Ngidi won’t be available for the playoffs, subject to their qualification. However, he expects Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Thusara to step up in the bowling department and Rasikh Dar to support him whenever needed.

“Obviously, we'll lose Jacob Bethell and lose Lungi after a couple of games. So, there's an obvious impact there. We've obviously got [Nuwan] Thushara in the squad, an international bowler chomping at the bit. Also, Rasikh Dar, a good bowler. So, we've got options in the squad, so certainly no concerns,” Bobat said.