MLC 2024 playoffs confirmed after MI New York sneak into Top 4 with a crucial win against LAKR

The defending champions MI New York's frustration finally came to an end as the Men in Blue put in a team performance to be proud of and since it was a must-win, it took them straight to the playoffs. MI New York huffed and puffed their way to the playoffs but they are finally there after beating the Los Angeles Knight Riders, who failed to qualify for the playoffs for the second time in a row.

Captain Kieron Pollard was visibly charged up as he desperately wanted to put in a performance to be proud of and he did, both with the bat and the ball. Even though he took just one wicket, it was of Andre Russell and since it came on the first ball of the last over, Pollard admitted that it was crucial as Russell could have been the difference between a 130-total and a 150-one, especially when MINY had to chase it down with a certain margin.

It was a collective bowling effort from the MINY bowlers led from the front by pacer Trent Boult with Nosthush Kenjige and Rashid Khan chipping in with two and three wickets each. 130 wasn't a daunting target but the way MINY have played through the last week, LAKR were in with a chance.

But on the d-day, the experience came to the fore as Nicholas Pooran played anchor while Pollard gave the final finish smashing 33* off just 12 deliveries ensuring that the defending champions' defence remained intact at least till the playoffs.

MINY will take on Texas Super Kings in the eliminator while Washington Freedom will be up against the San Francisco Unicorns in the qualifier as well as the final group stage game.

MLC 2024 Playoffs (all matches at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, Texas)

Eliminator - Texas Super Kings vs MI New York - July 25 at 6 AM IST

Qualifier - Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns - July 26 at 6 AM IST

Challenger - Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier - July 27 at 6 AM IST

Final - Winner of Qualifier vs Winner of Challenger - July 29 at 6 AM IST