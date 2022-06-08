Mithali Raj announces retirement from all forms of cricket; sends the cricketing world in Frenzy

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former India captain Mithali Raj announced her retirement on Wednesday.

Highlights Raj retired from T20Is in September 2019, as India's highest run-scorer

Mithali is the only Indian captain - male or female - to have led the side to two 50-over WC finals

Raj surpassed Charlotte Edwards to become the highest run-scorer in ODIs in 2017

Indian veteran Mithali Raj has announced retirement from all forms of cricket. Mithali who led India in the 2022 ICC women's world cup for one final time has hung her boots and has thanked everybody who has supported her in her cricketing journey.

India's greatest batter Mithali Raj earlier bowed out of T20Is in 2019 and now has confirmed that she will no longer represent India in any format. Withe over 10,000 runs in ODIs and T20Is, Mithali is bound to go down as India's all time greats.

"I set out as a little girl on the journey to wear the India blues as representing your country is the highest honour. The journey was full of highs and some lows.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mithali Raj addresses a Press conference during the Pink ball Test against Australia.

Each event taught me something unique and the last 23 years have been the most fulfilling, challenging & enjoyable years of my life," Mithali wrote on social media.

"Like all journeys, this one too must come to an end. Today is the day I retire from all forms of International Cricket," she wrote.