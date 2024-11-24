Mitchell Starc suffers loss of more than 50 per cent as Delhi Capitals lap him at IPL auction

Follow us on Image Source : AP Mitchell Starc will be playing for his third franchise in the IPL, the Delhi Capitals

Mitchell Starc after bagging the most expensive deal at the IPL auction history last season had his pay cut more than 50 per cent but had the likes of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), his previous franchise started the bidding war, which wasn't as fierce as last year before the Delhi Capitals (DC) bagged him eventually for INR 11.75 crore. Starc was the Capitals' first purchase of the day at the IPL 2025 auction.

Starc was KKR's marquee signing in the mini-auction at INR 24.75 crore. Even though Starc had mostly a forgettable season, the senior pacer showed his quality in the qualifiers and final winning the Player of the Match in both the matches, playing a key role in his side's title win.

Starc, who has been in fantastic touch at the start of the Australian summer, took 17 wickets in the season for the Knight Riders. With Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel in the squad, Starc is a great purchase at a good price.

Delhi Capitals have been shrewd with their buys at the IPL 2025 auction with Starc at IN 11.75 crore, KL Rahul at INR 14 crore, Harry Brook at INR 6.25 crore and Jake Fraser-McGurk at INR 9 crore, with the latter being bought back through Right-to-Match Card.

Starc was part of the first marquee set where the Indian batters Shreyas Iyer (INR 26.75 crore for PBKS) and Rishabh Pant (INR 27 crore for LSG) had a pay day and some more. With the purse rising to INR 120 crore for every team, the percentage rise even in the mega auction has resulted in such skyrocketed bids for every player.

Delhi walked into the auction with INR 73 crore and with these four purchases they still have INR 32 left and will be hopeful of some more marquee signings.