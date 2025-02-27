Mitchell Starc opens up on 'personal reasons' for withdrawing from Champions Trophy, reveals 'main target' Australia are without their big three quicks for the Champions Trophy after Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood were ruled out due to respective injuries while Mitchell Starc had withdrawn due to personal reasons. Australia began their campaign with a record chase against England.

Immediately after the end of the Sri Lanka Test series, Mitchell Starc out of nowhere pulled out of the Champions Trophy, leaving a spanner in Australia's plans for the ICC event. Australia haven't been the most consistent team in the knockout event having last won a game in 2009 prior to the start of the 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy and losing Starc, in addition to the absenteeism of skipper Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh due to their respective injuries depleted them further.

Starc had asked for privacy at the time and now after a couple of weeks, opened up on his decision to skip the tournament. Speaking on the 'Willow Talk' Podcast alongside his wife and Australian women's team regular skipper Alyssa Healy, Starc said, "There's a few different reasons, some personal views and needing to get my ankle right.

"Played with ankle pain through the Test series [against Sri Lanka] - just get that right for obviously, we've got the Test final coming up and West Indies tour after that," Starc added without diving deep into those 'personal views'. Starc was part of the touring Australian side during the Test tour of Pakistan in 2022 amid heavy security as it was probably the first big tour to the Asian nation after the revival of international cricket in the country.

However, Starc, who played through a side issue during the India Tests and an ankle issue in Sri Lanka, mentioned that he didn't want to risk his body looking at the upcoming schedule which includes a big season of IPL, followed by the World Test Championship Final, which was his main target.

"There's some IPL cricket as well but yeah, my main one, the Test final is on the top of my mind. So, get my body right, play some cricket in the next couple of months and ready to go for the Test final," Starc added, who will be turning up for the Delhi Capitals for the first time in the IPL.

Starc, who has prioritised playing for Australia over the years, mentioned that Australia weren't really bothered about the World Test Championship during the first cycle when it was a new concept. Admitting that the format is still 'imperfect' but losing a spot to over rate penalty stung a bit and then having one the Test mace the second time around, he was keen to double it in June when Australia take on South Africa in the final.