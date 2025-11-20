Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. Mitchell Starc on cusp of leaving Wasim Akram behind to become 'best-ever' in Ashes

Mitchell Starc on cusp of leaving Wasim Akram behind to become 'best-ever' in Ashes

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc will lead the pace attack in the first Ashes Test in the absence of Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins. He is also on the cusp of a special milestone in the five-match series as he can leave Wasim Akram behind.

Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc Image Source : AP
Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar
Published: , Updated:
Perth:

The highly anticipated Ashes series between Australia and England is set to begin on November 21 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Australia are missing Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood at least for the first Test and in their absence, Mitchell Starc will have to lead the inexperienced pace attack from the front. With a massive responsibility on his shoulders, Starc is also aiming to become the most prolific left-arm fast bowler in the history of Test cricket.

The veteran has picked up 402 wickets so far in 100 Tests (192 innings) at an average of 27.02 with 16 five-wicket hauls and two 10-wicket match hauls. He needs only 13 wickets to go past Wasim Akram and become the left-arm fast bowler with the most wickets in Test cricket history. Akram accounted for 414 wickets during his illustrious career in the whites in 104 Tests (181 innings) at an average of 23.62 with a stunning 25 five-wicket hauls and five 10-wicket match hauls.

Whenever he gets to the milestone, it will be a massive achievement for Mitchell Starc as only 15 left-arm fast bowlers, apart from him, have picked up 100 or more wickets in their Test career. He has accounted for 97 wickets against England in the longest format so far and can easily be expected to pick 13 wickets in the upcoming Ashes series.

Most wickets by left-arm fast bowler in Tests

Players Wickets
Wasim Akram (Pakistan) 414
Mitchell Starc (Australia) 402
Chaminda Vaas (Sri Lanka) 355
Trent Boult (New Zealand) 317
Mitchell Johnson (Australia) 313
Zaheer Khan (India) 311

Starc ready to bear extra responsibility in Perth

Mitchell Starc, meanwhile, is expected to lead from the front with the ball as Brendan Doggett and Scott Boland are the other fast bowlers, with Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood unavailable due to injuries. He is ready to take the extra burden and also praised Boland and Doggett.

"I think we're all pretty clear on what our roles are. Obviously I've got a little bit more experience there. Scotty's been around for a fair while now, so it's not like I'm telling him what to do. We've got Patty in the sheds with us anyway. So yeah, I may take on a little bit of an experienced role, if you like. But we've all been around the traps for a while, so it's just staying together as a group," Starc said.

Also Read

Ashes 2025-26: England aim to end 15-year drought in Perth Test against injury-hit Australia

Beau Webster left out, two debutants named in Australia's playing XI for first Ashes Test

BAN vs IRE: Mushfiqur Rahim slams century in his 100th Test, joins Ponting, Root in elite list
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket Mitchell Starc Ashes Aus Vs Eng Australia Vs England
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\