BAN vs IRE: Mushfiqur Rahim slams century in his 100th Test, joins Ponting, Root in elite list Veteran Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim became the 11th batter in Test history to smash a century in his 100th game as the hosts took ascendancy in the second Test against Ireland in Mirpur. On Wednesday, Rahim became the first Bangladesh player to play 100 Tests.

Dhaka:

Veteran Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim, playing his 100th Test, slammed his 13th century in the format as Bangladesh found themselves in the driver's seat in the second and final game against Ireland in Mirpur, Dhaka. Rahim, who became the first Bangladeshi player to play 100 Tests on Wednesday, November 19, brought up a neat century, playing the ball on merit, while respecting the good balls from whatever Ireland threw at him across four sessions he batted, becoming the 11th player in history to get to a three-figure mark in the centenary game.

Rahim joined the likes of Joe Root, David Warner, Graeme Smith, Ricky Ponting, Javed Miandad, Gordon Greenidge and Hashim Amla, among others, to score a century in the 100th Test. Root and Warner are the only ones to score a double century in their 100th Tests, respectively.

Players to score a century in the 100th Test

Player Team Opposition Venue/Year Score Colin Cowdrey England Australia Birmingham, 1968 104 Javed Miandad Pakistan India Lahore, 1989 145 Gordon Greenidge West Indies England St John's, 1990 149 Alec Stewart England West Indies Manchester, 2000 105 Inzamam-ul-Haq Pakistan India Bengaluru, 2005 184 and 31* Ricky Ponting Australia South Africa Sydney, 2006 120 and 143* Graeme Smith South Africa England The Oval, 2012 131 Hashim Amla South Africa Sri Lanka Johannesburg, 2017 134 Joe Root England India Chennai, 2021 218 and 40 David Warner Australia South Africa Melbourne, 2022 200 Mushfiqur Rahim Bangladesh Ireland Dhaka, 2025 106

This was Rahim's 13th century in Test cricket, the joint-most for Bangladesh as he equalled left-handed Mominul Haque's feat.

The 38-year-old controlled Bangladesh's innings in the middle order, following the starts by Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Shadman Islam and a spirited half-century by Mominul. Bangladesh gained the upper hand with the Mushfiqur-Litton partnership as the experienced duo took the match out of Ireland's grasp with a 108-run partnership for the fifth wicket. The stumper Litton Das too ended up scoring his fourth Test century as Bangladesh neared a declaration, having notched up a 400-plus score in the second session of Day 2.