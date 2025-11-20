Ashes 2025-26: England aim to end 15-year drought in Perth Test against injury-hit Australia The much-awaited Ashes series is set to get underway on Friday, November 21, at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Injuries have hit Australia with Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, while England have all fit players which gives them a chance to end a 15-year drought down under.

Perth:

The oldest rivalry in Test cricket history, the Ashes, will get underway in front of a sold-out crowd at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Friday, November 21. Even though England have a massively poor record in Australia over the last 15 years, the hype is real this time around as the Ben Stokes-led side will turn up down under for the first time since they started playing Bazball cricket in whites. With Australia also hit with injuries, the question is - will England finally be able to register their first win in Australia since January 2011?

Yes, England's last win in Australia came in 2011 and haven't won a Test in a country since then despite touring thrice when they lost 5-0, 4-0 and 4-0. They have lost 13 out of their last 15 Tests in Australia but will be aiming to script history as the hosts are also without some of their best players.

Their captain, Pat Cummins, is already ruled out, while Josh Hazlewood sustained an injury during the Sheffield Shield clash and will miss at least the series opener. Australia are yet to zero in on a specialist opener since David Warner's retirement and will hand debuts to two players - Jake Weatherald, who will be the sixth opening partner of Usman Khawaja since Warner departed, and Brendan Doggett, who is the first fast bowler to make his debut in four years.

Australia to field two debutants in Ashes since 2011

For the first time since January 2011, Australia are fielding two debutants in the Ashes, and coincidentally, this was the last time they lost a Test to England at home. Michael Beer and Usman Khawaja made their Test debuts in that game, which England won by an innings and 83 runs.

Khawaja is now at the fag end of his career, and Steve Smith, who batted at number seven in that game and played more as a leg-spinner, is the captain of the team and is among the all-time greats to play Test cricket as well. Only these two players from that game are still playing for Australia and they will be keen on not letting the 2011 result repeat in Perth.

Will England grab the golden opportunity in Perth?

As for England, the Perth Test is their best chance and an early lead in the five-match rubber can set the tone for the rest of the series. But will they be able to do it at least this time around? Or will it be the repeat of the last three tours? They have the team to rock Australia, as the visitors will unleash Mark Wood and Jofra Archer together only for the second time in Tests, with the first instance happening in 2020 against the West Indies.

Joe Root will be key for them with the bat, while the rest of the batters are expected to play aggressive cricket around him.

The stage is set for a mouthwatering clash between the oldest rivals in Test cricket, but will it live up to all the hype? It all depends on Ben Stokes and his men!!

