Mitchell Starc on course to break major Test record in Boxing Day Ashes Test in Melbourne Mitchell Starc is closing in on the World Test Championship wicket record after taking 22 wickets in three Ashes Tests. With 213 WTC wickets, he needs 11 more to surpass Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins, possibly in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

Melbourne:

Mitchell Starc is closing in on a significant milestone in Test cricket as the ongoing Ashes series continues to showcase his dominance with the ball. The Australian fast bowler has been in outstanding form, claiming 22 wickets from three matches at an impressive average of 17.04. His performances have played a key role in Australia racing to an unassailable 3–0 lead in the series.

With momentum firmly on his side, Starc is now within touching distance of becoming the leading wicket-taker in the history of the World Test Championship. The record is currently held by veteran spinner Nathan Lyon, who has 224 wickets, while Australian captain Pat Cummins sits just behind him with 221 scalps. Both Lyon and Cummins are unavailable for the remainder of the Ashes, opening the door for Starc to make a strong push for the top spot.

Starc currently has 213 wickets from 52 World Test Championship matches, meaning he requires just 11 more to overtake Lyon’s tally. Given the rhythm and consistency he has shown throughout the series, achieving the landmark in the upcoming Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is a realistic possibility.

Even if the record does not fall in Melbourne, Starc will have another opportunity in the fifth Test at Sydney to cement his place at the summit. With conditions likely to suit fast bowling and his confidence at a high, the left-arm pacer appears well placed to add another major achievement to his Test career.

Jofra Archer ruled out of Ashes

England have suffered a major blow as ace pacer Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the remainder of the Ashes. Nothing has gone in favour of the Ben Stokes-led side so far in the series, and missing Archer could hurt them even further. In the meantime, the Three Lions have already announced their squad for the Melbourne Test. The side made two changes to the XI, as Jacob Bethell replaced Ollie Pope at three, and Josh Tongue replaced Archer.