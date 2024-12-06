Mitchell Starc delivers career-best effort with first-ever five-wicket haul against India in Tests | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mitchell Starc

You question the best players and they respond with their performance! This is what Mitchell Starc has done. After being 'too slow' for Yashasvi Jaiswal on the fastest wicket in Australia, the left-arm fast bowler nipped out the Indian opener on the first ball of the match in Adelaide and never looked back.

Starc seemed to have lost his shape after the early success but came back for his second spell to send back KL Rahul and Virat Kohli to trigger a collapse at the end of the first session. It was the late movement that induced the edge of both batters'. He came back for what turned out to be the final spell of the innings to nip out Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana and the ever-fighting Nitish Reddy.

With Rana's dismissal, Starc completed the first-ever five-wicket haul against India in his illustrious Test career and the fourth in pink-ball Test matches. Reddy's wicket was his sixth of the innings as the veteran registered the best figures of his career as well.

India's (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shubman Gill, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Australia's (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

More to follow...