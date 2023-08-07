Mitchell Marsh named Australia's T20 captain, three uncapped players called in for South Africa series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mitchell Marsh

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been named as Australia's new T20I captain as he will be leading the team in their first T20I fixtures since the retirement of Aaron Finch. Australia named a 14-member squad for a three-match T20I series against South Africa on Monday and Marsh will be leading the charge. The squad features fresh faces and a flavour of the Big Bash League with three players in line to make their debut.

Australia will be on a long road trip to South Africa and India for a multi-format series and the ODI World Cup, starting on August 30. They will take on the Proteas for three T20Is in Durban. Meanwhile, Marsh will be the new captain who will be leading the baggy green. “Marsh has been named as skipper for the South Africa series only, with Cricket Australia yet to commit to a full-time replacement for Finch, who played his final T20 International last October,” Cricket Australia said in a statement.

Uncapped trio in line to debut

Meanwhile, an uncapped trio is in line to make its International debut in the upcoming T20 assignments. Western Australia's Aaron Hardie, BBL's player of the tournament Matt Short and left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson have been called in for the series.

Australia's T20I squad:

Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

