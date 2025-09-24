'Missus took the call': Phil Salt opens up on coming back for IPL final in 24 hours after child's birth Phil Salt made a globetrotting journey from India to England ahead of his child's birth and then back to India for the IPL final, all within 48 hours. Salt, who was part of the championship-winning team for two straight seasons, missed the final last year but made sure he was there for RCB in 2025.

London:

England wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt recalled his whirlwind world tour in the first week of June, when he had to fly home two days before the IPL final for the birth of his child and then return to India to help the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) win their first title and the 29-year-old successfully achieved both his tasks. Salt revealed that it was his partner, who pushed him to go back to India and finish his formalties with RCB and eventually she proved to be right as he lifted the title for the second time.

"I was in Ahmedabad two days before the final, and got a phone call off the missus to say it was definitely happening," Salt told ESPNCricinfo. "I got on the plane as quickly as I could," he added while mentioning that not being there in the final stages of the IPL 2024 when his previous franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), lifted the title hut him a bit and hence, he also wanted to be there.

"Abi kicked me out the door, basically [laughs]. She said, 'You have to play'. She made the decision for me, which was very funny - and very selfless of her," he added. Salt's son was born on June 1 and he was on the plane to Ahmedabad the next day.

"I missed an IPL final the year before, and that one really hurt because we [Kolkata Knight Riders] went on to win it. I was part of everything leading in, and then to not be a part of it did sting a bit… The final was a little bit of a blur, until the last over, which I remember second by second. It all happened very quick… It was really, really special," he added.

Salt scored a quickfire 16 off just nine deliveries, but the difference he made was in the field when he grabbed a blinder in the outfield, dismissing Priyansh Arya, who was the breakout star for Punjab Kings, breaking open the game. Salt made a one-handed effort, before throwing it back in time and came back to hold it for one final time.

Shashank Singh slammed a 30-ball 61 while Josh Inglis did his best with a 23-ball 39, but Krunal Pandya's magical spell denied Punjab Kings their maiden title and RCB finally got their hands on the elusive trophy.