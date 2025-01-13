MICT vs PR, SA20 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals match

Follow us on Image Source : SA20 MI Cape Town will be up against Paarl Royals in their third game of the SA20 2025

MI Cape Town will be up against the Paarl Royals in their first home game of the 2025 edition of the SA20 on Monday, January 13. The Men in Blue have blown hot and cold in a couple of games so far where they blew away the defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the tournament opener before falling short against the Joburg Super Kings. The Cape Town side will be eager to have the services of Ryan Rickelton back, who is still not 100 per cent fit after the Test season.

The opening partnership of Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen hasn't been able to deliver yet and hence if Rickelton is fit, he will be slotted in straight away. The surprise of the season for the Cape Town outfit has been Delano Potgieter, who has lit up the tournament with both bat and ball so far with Trent Boult leading the charge. MICT will need all of it against the Royals as the Men in Pink finished their last game against the Sunrisers riding on the opening partnership.

The U19 star Lhuan-dre Pretorius was in his full glory alongside the experienced Joe Root made a mockery of the Sunrisers attack as Royals made a statement and half and will be keen to continue the same in their second game, their first away game of the season.

My Dream11 team for SA20 2025 Match No 6, MICT vs PR

Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Dinesh Karthik, Dayyaan Galiem, Delano Potgieter (vc), Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, David Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rassie van der Dussen

Probable Playing XIs

MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks/Ryan Rickelton, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Colin Ingram, Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Azmatullah Omarzai, Delano Potgieter, Rashid Khan(c), Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult

Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Joe Root, David Miller(c), Sam Hain, Mitchell Van Buuren, Dinesh Karthik(w), Dayyaan Galiem, Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi