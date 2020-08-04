Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Michael Slater feels respect between Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri works in Team India's favour

Former Australia batsman Michael Slater gave his opinion on the successful coach-captain partnership between Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri. Team India has turned into a formidable force with Kohli and Shastri in charge, as the Asian giants also registered their first-ever Test series win in Australia during 18/19 tour. India are also leading the points table in World Test Championship with 360 points.

Slater feels Kohli and Shastri challenges each other but the respect between them makes the things work for Team India.

“Ravi and Virat probably challenge each other enough but there is such respect between them that it works,” Slater told Star Sports.

“If Ravi is nodding his head when Virat is speaking and vice versa, the rest of them even if they don’t agree would be nodding their heads,” Slater added.

The former Aussie claims that both Kohli and Shastri have their heart on the sleeve.

“Both of them have their heart on their sleeve. I have worked with Ravi for so long in the commentary box, so I have got to know him and he was one of my great mates when we worked together. He is a big personality,” he further said.

“But obviously there are subtle differences that allows them to really work well together. But it has been a great synergy and a great relationship and I think it has helped Indian cricket’s tempo,” he added.

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra was also part of the discussion and he said Shastri gives Kohli his space which works in Team India's favour.

“Ravi Shastri gives Virat Kohli his space, that he needs. Virat Kohli knows the type of person Ravi Shastri is and what can be extracted from him,” Nehra said on the same show.

Nehra believes India's coach and captain have similar personalities and claims Shasti is a great motivator.

“Ravi Shastri is a great motivator, that is Ravi bhai’s strength. He gives you a lot of confidence. If you are stuck in quicksand till your neck, he will ask you to push with your hands twice and you would come out. Virat Kohli also likes leading from the front. Both have similar personalities. So, it is very good between the two of them,” he added.

