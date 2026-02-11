Michael Bracewell ruled out of T20 World Cup 2026, New Zealand announce replacement New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026 after reinjuring his left calf. NZC confirmed the setback, with Cole McConchie named as a travelling reserve ahead of the South Africa game.

Star New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell has been ruled out of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The 34-year-old reinjured his left calf and is set to be out of action for at least three weeks. He sustained a calf tear during the ODI series against India in January and subsequently missed the T20I series against the Men in Blue. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has already confirmed the development, with head coach Rob Walter wishing him a smooth recovery.

“We’re all feeling for Michael. It’s really tough to get ruled out of a World Cup and I know how much playing for New Zealand means to him. Michael worked incredibly hard to give himself a chance but unfortunately has had this set back. We wish him a smooth recovery,” Walter said.

Notably, Bracewell also missed the ODI World Cup 2023 in India. The current ODI captain ruptured his right Achilles and had to undergo surgery, which forced him to miss the marquee tournament.

Cole McConchie joins squad as travelling reserve

Canterbury Kings captain McConchie has been named as a travelling reserve and will join the squad on February 13, ahead of New Zealand’s next game against South Africa in Ahmedabad. He has played 12 T20Is for the BlackCaps and picked up seven wickets at an economy of 7.29. The 34-year-old also featured in six ODIs, claiming four wickets at an economy rate of 4.82.

“Cole is a seasoned campaigner. He brings a great all-round skillset to the group along with a lot of T20 experience. It’s great to be able to lean on an experienced head, especially for a World Cup,” Walter said.

Meanwhile, the Mitchell Santer-led side had a cracking start to the tournament, picking up back-to-back wins over Afghanistan and UAE. In the last game, openers Finn Allen and Tim Seifert decimated the UAE bowlers, helping the team register a comfortable 10-wicket win.

