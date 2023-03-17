MI vs UPW Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch WPL match on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Team Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians will face UP Warriorz in the 15th match of the Women's Premier League on the 18th of March, Saturday. While Mumbai will want to continue their winning-streak, UPW will want to register victory in order to increase their chances to seal place in the top three.

Before we deep dive into the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

When will Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz 15th match of WPL 2023 take place?

The clash between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz will be held on the 18th of March, Saturday.

Where will Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz 15th match of WPL 2023 take place?

The match between MI and UPW will take place at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

When will Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz 15th match of WPL 2023 start?

The match between MI and UPW will start at 3:30 PM (IST). The toss will be at 3:00 PM (IST).

Where can we watch the live streaming of Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz 15th match of WPL 2023 on TV?

Live streaming of the match between MI and UPW will be available on Sports 18 Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz 15th match of WPL 2023 online?

Live streaming of the match between MI and UPW will be available on the Jio Cinema app.

Full Squads -

Mumbai Indians Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, and Jintimani Kalita.

UP Warriorz Squad: Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Devika Vaidya, Tahlia Mcgrath, Shabnim Ismail, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, S. Yashasri, and Simran Shaikh.

Also Read:

From RCB to MI, here's list of full squads for WPL and their captains

Latest Cricket News