MI vs SRH, IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match Mumbai Indians effected three run-outs in a row to pull the game out of the trenches in their favour against the Delhi Capitals and would now be keen to get on a run. The five-time champions take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who gave themselves a dopamine shot to their campaign with a 246-run chase.

New Delhi:

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium with both teams coming off campaign-resurrecting wins? That's a delicious prospect and the winner might just create a gap between itself and the other three teams including Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, who are two and five in seven matches so far in the ongoing IPL. Mumbai Indians were inherently not playing bad cricket but things weren't working their way and hence, they had to clinch key moments in the last game against the Delhi Capitals to get past the finishing line.

Karn Sharma and Mitchell Santner coming good will be a relief for the Mumbai Indians in the last game, especially when they travel and have got an experienced spin-bowling duo to count on. But it doesn't look like both will play the Thursday game, given SRH's top-order is left-hander heavy and Mumbai Indians might go back to someone like Ashwani Kumar or a Vignesh Puthur at the Wankhede Stadium. The biggest concern for the Mumbai Indians at this point would be Rohit Sharma's form, who has smashed just 56 runs in five games and need to score runs to justify his place in the side.

For Sunrisers, bowling will be an issue. Even though Harshal Patel has been a class apart, they need a bit more from their other bowlers, starting with skipper Pat Cummins, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari and now Eshan Malinga. Sunrisers won't mind chasing yet again given how well they fared in the last game against Punjab Kings, especially on another good batting wicket with small boundaries.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2025 Match 33, MI vs SRH

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, Heinrich Klaasen (vc), Hardik Pandya (c), Aniket Verma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Zeeshan Ansari

Probable Playing XIIs

Mumbai Indians​: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga, Smaran Ravichandran/Jaydev Unadkat