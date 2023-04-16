MI vs KKR IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch the 22nd match on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ishan Kishan

MI vs KKR IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: Mumbai Indians will face the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 22nd match of IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The five-time champions won their previous game in three outings beating the Delhi Capitals. On the other hand, KKR have won two out of four matches so far and are sitting at the fifth position in the points table. MI have a strong record against KKR in the IPL history and it will be interesting to see who will win this encounter.

When is the MI vs KKR, 22nd Match IPL 2023?

MI vs KKR match 22 will be played on Sunday, 16th of April.

At what time does MI vs KKR, the 22nd Match of IPL 2023 start?

MI vs KKR match will start at 3:30 PM IST. Toss at 3 PM IST.

Where is the MI vs KKR, 22nd Match of IPL 2023 being played?

MI vs KKR match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Where can you watch the MI vs KKR match, the 22nd Match of IPL 2023 on TV?

The match will be live on the Star Sports Network

Where can you watch MI vs KKR, the 22nd Match of IPL 2023 online?

The match will be live-streamed on Jio Cinema.

Mumbai Indians squad:

Rohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Jofra Archer, Tim David, Mohd Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal

Kolkata Knight Riders squad:

Nitish Rana (Captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Weise, Kulwant Khejrolia, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, Jason Roy.

