MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants battle to seal spot in Eliminator Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians meet in a high-stakes WPL clash with an Eliminator spot on the line. Gujarat can qualify with a win, while MI must also win to stay in control, despite holding an 8-0 head-to-head edge.

Vadodara:

The Women’s Premier League league stage is nearing its conclusion, and the battle for the final playoff spots remains unresolved. With Royal Challengers Bengaluru already assured of a place in the final, attention turns to the showdown between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians, a fixture that effectively decides who stays in contention.

Gujarat Giants begin the day in second position. Victory would secure their passage to the Eliminator, while defeat would leave their qualification dependent on the final league encounter. Mumbai Indians, placed third, are also in must-win territory. Although a win would not officially seal progression, their superior net run rate would leave them strongly positioned.

The matchup carries a heavy historical imbalance. Mumbai have dominated the rivalry, winning all eight previous WPL meetings. Gujarat, led by Ashleigh Gardner, must overturn that trend to advance. Both teams arrive buoyed by recent victories, setting the stage for a decisive contest.