Saturday, February 15, 2025
     
Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published : Feb 15, 2025 18:27 IST, Updated : Feb 15, 2025 18:56 IST
Meg Lanning and Harmanpreet Kaur.
Image Source : WPL Meg Lanning and Harmanpreet Kaur.

MI vs DC WPL 2025 Live Score: Inaugural winners Mumbai kick off their campaign against serial finalists Delhi

MI vs DC WPL 2025 Live Score: Champions of the first edition of the Women's Premier League, Mumbai Indians, open their campaign against serial finalists, Delhi Capitals, in the second match of the tournament. Harmanpreet Kaur's MI will be looking for a strong start to the third season after missing out on a place in the final last year to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. 

MI will be without fast-bowling all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar as she has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. Delhi Capitals don't have any injury concerns and will be raring to go. They will also bank on the in-form Shafali Verma, who is in great touch in the domestic season. This shall be a cracking of a game. 

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :MI vs DC WPL 2025 Latest Updates

  • Feb 15, 2025 6:56 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    MI vs DC WPL 2025 Live: Squads

    Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita, Chloe Tryon, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari, Nadine de Klerk

    Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning(c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Nandini Kashyap, Niki Prasad, Nallapureddy Charani

     

  • Feb 15, 2025 6:34 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    MI vs DC WPL 2025 Live: Rematch of the 2023 final!!

    This is a rematch of the WPL 2023 final when these two teams had a crack at each other for the title in the first edition. MI prevailed over DC with Nat-Sciver Brunt and Amelia Kerr taking them home, helping them chase 132 with three balls left. DC were the finalists in 2024 too as MI lost their playoff to RCB. DC, however, ended as runners-up again, losing to RCB in the title clash.

  • Feb 15, 2025 6:30 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    MI vs DC WPL 2025 Live: Mumbai up against Delhi!!

    Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals kick off their campaign in the third season of the Women's Premier League with their clash at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. MI and DC have played five games against each other with MI holding the wood over the Delhi side with a 3-2 H2H record. They had met in the final of the 2023 season when MI prevailed over DC. This shall be a cracker of a game. 

