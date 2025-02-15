MI vs DC WPL 2025 Live Score: Inaugural winners Mumbai kick off their campaign against serial finalists Delhi

MI vs DC WPL 2025 Live Score: Inaugural winners Mumbai kick off their campaign against serial finalists DelhiMI vs DC WPL 2025 Live Score: Champions of the first edition of the Women's Premier League, Mumbai Indians, open their campaign against serial finalists, Delhi Capitals, in the second match of the tournament. Harmanpreet Kaur's MI will be looking for a strong start to the third season after missing out on a place in the final last year to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
MI will be without fast-bowling all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar as she has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. Delhi Capitals don't have any injury concerns and will be raring to go. They will also bank on the in-form Shafali Verma, who is in great touch in the domestic season. This shall be a cracking of a game.