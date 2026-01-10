MI-W vs DC-W WPL Match Score Live: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl; Jemimah Rodrigues era begins After a defeat to RCB in their opening game, Mumbai Indians will now host Delhi Capitals in the ongoing WPL 2026 at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. DC's new captain, Jemimah Rodrigues, won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Navi Mumbai:

After a defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final delivery of the match, defending champions Mumbai Indians would be eager to bounce back in their second game against three-time finalists Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will hope for a better all-round performance as both the batting and the bowling units struggled in the opening game.

Meanwhile, for Delhi, it’s the start of a new era. Jemimah Rodrigues has been named the new captain, after DC released Meg Lanning on the retention day. They have bolstered the unit, adding Laura Wolvaardt, Chenille Henry and Lizalle Lee to already Marizanne Kapp and Shafali Verma.