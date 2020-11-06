IPL 2020: ‘Batsmen are winning a lot of awards’, MI pacer Bumrah takes sly dig at awards panel

Image Source : PTI Jasprit Bumrah (centre) celebrates with MI captain Rohit Sharma after taking the wicket of Delhi Capitals batsman Marcus Stoinis (far right) in Dubai.

Jasprit Bumrah has been really enjoying the senior pacers role in absence of Lasith Malinga and that reflected in his performance as he has now stretched his lead in the purple cap race with 27 wickets to his name.

Four of those came on Thursday night in all but important IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 game against Delhi Capitals as he hunted DC wickets in pair with Trent Boult to wipe out Delhi top order with no runs on the board.

This was not the first time Bumrah has brought his wrath on rival batsmen in IPL. A week earlier, the duo did similar damage to the same outfit at the same venue to restrict them at a mere 110 in the first innings. However, the IPL panel gave the man of the match awards to Ishan Kishan for hitting a 72 in the second innings in a 10-wicket win.

And while on Thursday, Bumrah collected the man of the match award, he took a sly dig at the awards panel saying batsman are winning more awards this IPL.

“Batsmen have been taking all the awards, so it's good to get it as a bowler. Ah no, I don't worry about awards. As long as the team is winning I am happy,” he quipped.

Bumrah started off his spell with a wicket off the first ball of in-form Shikhar Dhawan, who never saw the yorker in the powerplay coming. Giving an insight on his plans, Bumrah revealed that yorkers with the new ball are integral to his bowling.

"Opening yorker was really important. I decided I will do that early in the game and when it comes off it's always nice," he said.

