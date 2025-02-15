Saturday, February 15, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. MI vs DC: Harmanpreet Kaur completes 8000 T20 runs, becomes second Indian to reach elusive mark

MI vs DC: Harmanpreet Kaur completes 8000 T20 runs, becomes second Indian to reach elusive mark

Harmanpreet Kaur slammed a quick-fire 42 in Mumbai Indians' clash against Delhi Capitals in the second match of the Women's Premier League. She has become the second Indian player to amass 8000 runs in T20 cricket during her knock.

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published : Feb 15, 2025 23:58 IST, Updated : Feb 15, 2025 23:58 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur.
Image Source : WPL Harmanpreet Kaur.

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur completed her 8000 runs in T20 cricket during her team's clash against Delhi Capitals at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Saturday, February 15. 

Harmanpreet has become the second Indian batter to reach 8000 runs in T20s, following the footsteps of Smriti Mandhana. Harmanpreet needed 37 runs to get to the milestone and she got there in the 11th over of the first innings. 

Harmanpreet smashed Annabel Sutherland for a couple of fours and then a six to get to the milestone. She hit another four off the Aussie all-rounder before getting dismissed by the Aussie star on 42 from 22 balls.

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement