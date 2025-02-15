MI vs DC: Harmanpreet Kaur completes 8000 T20 runs, becomes second Indian to reach elusive mark

Follow us on Image Source : WPL Harmanpreet Kaur.

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur completed her 8000 runs in T20 cricket during her team's clash against Delhi Capitals at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Saturday, February 15.

Harmanpreet has become the second Indian batter to reach 8000 runs in T20s, following the footsteps of Smriti Mandhana. Harmanpreet needed 37 runs to get to the milestone and she got there in the 11th over of the first innings.

Harmanpreet smashed Annabel Sutherland for a couple of fours and then a six to get to the milestone. She hit another four off the Aussie all-rounder before getting dismissed by the Aussie star on 42 from 22 balls.

More to follow...