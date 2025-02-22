Memes galore as Pakistan play Indian national anthem before Australia-England match in Lahore Pakistan played the Indian national anthem before the marquee clash between Australia and England at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The clip of the same went viral on social media and it resulted in several memes being created.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) faced embarrassment after a shocking blunder at the Champions Trophy 2025. The Indian national anthem was mistakenly played instead of Australia's before their match against England at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, sparking widespread ridicule and meme frenzy on social media.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will not play any of their Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan and that makes the situation extremely bizarre. Why do the organisers even have the recording of the Indian national anthem turned out to be the most asked question on social media. Nevertheless, the mistake was quickly rectified and Australia’s national anthem was played before the commencement of the match.

Viral memes on Pakistan's blunder:

England’s stellar start put Australia in pressure

Ben Duckett had a phenomenal day with the bat, scoring over 150 runs. Even though Phil Salt and Jamie Smith departed early, scoring 10 and 15 runs respectively, Duckett managed to keep up with the tempo and played some brilliant cricket to help England be in the driver’s seat. The Steve Smith-led side heavily missed the services of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc as England stole the show in the middle overs.

Ben Dwarshuis picked up two early wickets to keep England in check but the partnership of 158 runs between Duckett and Root put Australia under pressure. Later, Adam Zampa bowled well, picking up key wickets of Root and Harry Brook but it wasn’t enough to stop England’s juggernaut.

Australia would be hoping to deliver with the bat as the conditions are extremely favourable. Travis Head, Steve Smith and the other senior cricketers will be key to helping the Kangaroos register their first Champions Trophy win in 16 years. Chasing is relatively easier on the ground and the dew can play a part as well.