Meg Lanning surpasses Ellyse Perry in legendary WPL record list in clash against Gujarat Giants Meg Lanning moved to second on the WPL all-time run list after scoring 30 vs Gujarat Giants, taking her tally to 982. She overtook Ellyse Perry, who opted out of the WPL 2026. Nat Sciver-Brunt remains the leading run-scorer.

Navi Mumbai:

UP Warriorz skipper Meg Lanning added another milestone to her WPL career by moving past former Australia teammate Ellyse Perry on the tournament’s all-time run-scorers list. Her 30 off 27 balls against Gujarat Giants took her aggregate to 982 runs, placing her second overall. Mumbai Indians’ Nat Sciver-Brunt continues to lead the chart with 1031 runs, while Perry now sits just behind Lanning with 972.

Perry’s tally is set to remain unchanged this season after she chose to skip WPL 2026 due to personal reasons. While Royal Challengers Bengaluru managed well without her in their opening match against Mumbai, her absence could become more noticeable as the competition unfolds, given her reputation as a consistent match-winner.

From a records standpoint, Perry is also at risk of slipping further down the list. With several prolific batters such as Harmanpreet Kaur and Shafali Verma expected to have strong seasons, her position among the leading run-getters could come under threat as the tournament progresses.

Most runs in WPL history

Player Runs Nat Sciver-Brunt 1031 Meg Lanning 982 Ellyse Perry 972 Harmanpreet Kaur 871 Shafali Verma 865

Can UP climb the mountain?

Chasing a mammoth total of 208 runs, UP lost Kiran Navgire early. However, Phoebe Litchfield and Lanning kept the scoreboard ticking and brought the team back into the contest. They stitched a partnership of 70 runs, but once Lanning departed, wickets fell like a house of cards. Harleen Deol and Deepti Sharma departed for 0 and 1, respectively, reducing UP to 74/4.

The pressure eventually shifted to the shoulders of Litchfield, who smacked a half-century in just 24 balls. It was also her first half-century in WPL history but for the team to win, the Australia international needs to keep going and play a solid knock with Shweta Sehrawat on the other end.

For Gujarat, it was Ash Gardner who stole the show in the first innings. The GG captain made 65 runs off 41 balls, while Anushka Sharma made 44. A late blitzkreig from Georgia Wareham, who scored an unbeaten 27 runs off 10 balls, helped Gujarat post 207 runs on the board, which is their highest in WPL history.