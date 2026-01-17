Meg Lanning sets new WPL record, UP Warriorz beat defending champions Mumbai Indians Meg Lanning set a new WPL record with her 11th half-century as UP Warriorz posted 187, beating defending champions Mumbai Indians by 22 runs. Phoebe Litchfield supported with 61, while Shikha Pandey starred with two wickets in the win.

Navi Mumbai:

UP Warriorz skipper Meg Lanning etched her name into the WPL record books during the marquee clash against Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Coming into the game, Lanning was level with Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt for the most half-centuries in the league. Her latest innings against Mumbai marked her 11th fifty in WPL history, allowing her to move ahead of the MI pair and regain sole possession of the top spot on the list.

Most centuries in WPL history:

Player Half-centuries Meg Lanning 11 Harmanpreet Kaur 10 Nat Sciver-Brunt 10 Elysse Perry 08

Lanning smacked 70 runs off 45 balls, courtesy of 11 boundaries and two maximums. Youngster Phoebe Litchfield supported her well in the middle, adding 61 runs off 37 balls. Harleen Deol and Chloe Tyron managed to get a good start but they failed to capitalise on that as UP posted 187 runs on the board in the first innings. Amelia Kerr was the star bowler for Mumbai, claiming three.

Mumbai fumbled during chase

When it came to the chase, Mumbai lost wickets at regular intervals. The in-form batters, Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur failed to get going and that put pressure on the rest of the batters. In the meantime, Sajeevan Sajana was promoted to the top of the order, but the move backfired as the all-rounder added only 10 runs. Hayley Matthews scored 13, which is also concerning, given that the West Indies international hasn’t found her feet yet.

Towards the backend, Kerr and Amanjot Kaur played some good cricket, stitching a partnership of 83 runs but couldn’t save Mumbai. Kerr made an unbeaten 49 runs, while Kaur added 41 as Mumbai posted 165, suffering a 22-run defeat. Shikha Pandey was the star bowler for UP, claiming two.

With the win, UP have surpassed Delhi Capitals and moved fourth on the points table. They have secured only two wins in five matches, same as Mumbai, who are second on the table.