MCA to honour Sachin Tendulkar with statue at Wankhede Stadium ahead of 50th birthday in April

MCA to felicitate Sachin Tendulkar with statue at Wankhede Stadium ahead of 50th birthday in April

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has decided to honour cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar with a statue at the Wankhede Stadium ahead of his 50th birthday. Sachin, born and raised in Mumbai represented India in 664 international matches and scored 34357 runs while winning the 2011 ODI World Cup in his hometown. To mark his achievements, the MCA will now unveil a statue of his when Sachin celebrates his 50th birthday on 24th April.

MCA to honour Sachin

The local boy from Mumbai kickstarted his cricketing lessons in the streets of Mumbai and would grace the game for more than two decades. Sachin during his spell with the Indian team achieved several accolades that remain one for the ages. Having played under the coaching stint of Ramakant Achrekar, he and Vinod Kambli first blasted onto the scene at the domestic level before gracing the game at the international level.

"Pleasant surprise. My career started here. It was a journey with unbelievable memories. Best moment of my career came here when we won 2011 World Cup,” Sachin said while in conversation with ANI.

Tendulkar’s historic accolades

While Sachin was dismissed for a duck in his first international match, he did not have second thoughts after kickstarting his journey for the national team. He still holds the record for most international runs along with most hundreds (100). He was the first male player on the planet to score a double ton in the ODI format.

Winning the 2011 ODI World Cup was the apex achievement of Sachin’s illustrious career, having added another feather to his impressive cap. Playing in his sixth World Cup, India beat Sri Lanka in the final of the tournament at the Wankhede Stadium as India also ended the 28-year drought to lift the holy-grail.

