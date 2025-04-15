MCA names a Wankhede Stadium stand after India captain Rohit Sharma The Divecha Pavilion Level 3 at the Wankhede Stadium will be known as the Rohit Sharma stand. "The MCA remains committed to preserving the legacy of stalwarts who have made invaluable contributions to the sport while continuing its mission of cricketing excellence," MCA said in a statement.

The Mumbai Cricket Association has opted to name a stand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium after India ODI and Test skipper Rohit Sharma. The development took place during the association's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, April 15. Notably, the association has also decided to name stands after ex-India captain Ajit Wadekar and Sharad Pawar, the former MCA president.

"Another key resolution passed during the AGM was the approval of the naming of stands at Wankhede Stadium, a proposal initially put forward by Mr. Milind Narvekar and seconded by Mr. Jitendra Awhad" an MCA release said. The Divecha Pavilion Level 3 will be the Rohit Sharma Stand as per the release.

The Grand Stand Level 3 will be named after Pawar, while the Grand Stand Level 4 will be named after Wadekar. "The MCA remains committed to preserving the legacy of stalwarts who have made invaluable contributions to the sport while continuing its mission of cricketing excellence," the statement added.

MCA President Ajinkya Naik reflected on the decisions at the meeting. "Today's decisions reflect our deep respect for the pillars of Mumbai cricket and our determination to build an even stronger future. These stands and this lounge shall forever echo the legacy of those who built Mumbai's cricketing spirit - brick by brick, run by run," he said.

Notably, the association also made a major decision by increasing the corpus for the affiliated clubs. "A major highlight of the meeting was the decision to increase the corpus for affiliated clubs to Rs. 75 crores, with a forward-looking plan to enhance it to Rs. 100 crores in the coming years. This significant move is aimed at strengthening grassroots infrastructure and supporting the long-term growth of cricket across the city," the MCA statement added.

The association also took a step in honour of Late Amol Kale. "Further, in a heartfelt tribute to Late Shri Amol Kale, the match day office at the MCA Pavilion will now be known as the MCA Office Lounge in memory of Shri Amol Kale," it added.