MCA convene urgent Apex Council meeting on Tuesday

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has called for an urgent meeting of its Apex Council on Tuesday to discuss matters related to the Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC).

The CIC is headed by former cricketer Lalchand Rajput and also has Raju Kulkarni and Sameer Dighe.

They had shortlisted 24 candidates for various positions and had even met and conducted interviews for senior men's team coach and various other posts.

"However the CIC has raised some issues and hence an urgent meeting has been conveyed at the association's office to discuss those," an Apex Council member told PTI on Saturday.

"Primarily three issues are set to be discussed -- whether people who have crossed 70 years of age can be appointed as selectors. Then those who have publicly gone against the MCA, can they be appointed to any post and the third one is that last time the AGM had removed the selectors, can they be appointed again," the member said.

"All these and other issues are set to be discussed."

Mumbai, multiple-time Ranji Trophy winners, are to appoint coach and support staff for its senior team.

