Mayank Yadav enters history books with sensational start to career during IND vs BAN 1st T20I

Tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav has entered into the history books with a sensational start to his International career during the India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I in Gwalior. The Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mayank earned a reward for his impressive performances in IPL 2024 with an India debut at the New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior.

Mayank has created a major record during the series opener. He has become just the third Indian men's cricketer to have bowled his first over maiden on T20I debut. He joins the elite list featuring Ajit Agarkar and Arshdeep Singh.

The speedster came to bowl in the sixth over after Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya and Varun Chakravarthy rolled their arms over. He hit speeds over 140 Kmph with good lines and lengths in his first over. The opening over now makes him sit in an elite list.

Players with first over in T20I career a maiden for India:

1 - Ajit Agarkar vs SA Joburg 2006

2 - Arshdeep Singh vs Eng Southampton 2022

3 - Mayank Yadav vs Ban Gwalior 2024

While he didn't get a wicket in the first over, he opened his account in the second one. The 22-year-speedster got the wicket of experienced Mahmudullah with a back-of-a-length ball which was sliced to the deep point fielder by the veteran.

Mayank has made a return to competitive cricket after an injury cut short his maiden IPL stint for LSG in 2024. The tearaway pacer featured in only four matches in the tournament, taking 7 wickets in all. His consistent speeds in excess of 150 kmph impressed many, including the Indian team selectors.

In the match against Bangladesh, India opted to bowl first. The Men in Blue handed debuts to Mayank and Nitish Kumar Reddy. "We'll look to bowl first. Looks humid, don't think the wicket will change later on. Always a great feeling coming back home and playing in home conditions. We are really excited for that. There's a lot of talent involved in the group. The energy is great and most importantly, theguys are keen to learn. That's a great thing. (On the stadium) Looks beautiful, the crowd here looks lovely, very excited to play here. Guys who are missing out are Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana and Jitesh," India captain Suryakumar Yadav said at the toss.

"It's a pretty new side. Couple of guys are coming for the T20s, I hope they do something speical in the series. Last couple of months, they have worked really hard at home. Looks very fresh, I would have bowled first as well. Looks like a good wicket, I hope the openers will do something good. Three seamers and two spinners," Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said.