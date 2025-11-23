Matt Henry continues his smashing form across formats, becomes leading wicket-taker in ODIs in 2025 Matt Henry continued his smashing form for New Zealand across formats, as he finished off the ODI series on a thumping note against the West Indies, taking 4/43, playing a key role in the Kiwis bowling the opposition out for just 162 in the third game. New Zealand won the series 3-0.

Hamilton (New Zealand):

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry has been in sensational form in 2025 across formats and as expected, he ended the ODI series against the West Indies on a fantastic note, with a Player of the Match performance, taking 4/43, playing the leading role in the Black Caps bowling the visitors out for just 162. Even though New Zealand's batting innings also stuttered a bit, losing first three wickets inside the first 11 overs, however, the middle-order did enough to bail their side out of trouble and take the team to the series sweeping win by four wickets.

While Kyle Jamieson was named the Player of the Series for taking seven wickets in three matches, Henry achieved a massive feat following his four-wicket haul in Hamilton on Saturday, as he became the leading wicket-taker in the ODIs in 2025. The four wickets in the series finale, helped Henry to take his tally to 31 scalps for the year in the format, which is one more than England leg-spinner Adil Rashid and Namibia left-arm spinner, Bernard Scholtz.

Most wickets in ODIs in 2025

31 - Matt Henry (New Zealand), in 13 innings

30 - Adil Rashid (England), in 15 innings

30 - Bernard Scholtz (Namibia), in 11 innings

27 - Jayden Seales (West Indies), in 11 innings

25 - Mitchell Santner (New Zealand), in 17 innings

Henry now has 61 wickets against his name for the year in international cricket across formats and is second on the overall list, just behind Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani (65). The top four leading wicket-takers in international cricket for the year comprise two Zimbabwe and as many New Zealanders, with Jacob Duffy following Henry in third place with 58 wickets, while the left-arm pacer Richard Ngarava sits in fourth (55).

Having won the first two games a little cagily with the West Indies putting up a fight in all three departments, the series finale felt a bit more comfortable as the tourists surrended with the bat. With the white-ball assignments done, the focus for both teams will shift to Test cricket and Henry will be keen to add a few more wickets to his tally in three red-ball games.