Lakshya Sen defeats Yushi Tanaka in straight sets, wins Australian Open title India's ace shuttler Lakshya Sen after a brilliant performance in the Australian Open final, managed to defeat Japan's Yushi Tanaka to clinch his first BWF title of his year, capping off a roller coaster of a year.

Sydney:

Star India shuttler Lakshya Sen scripted history and clinched his first BWF title of the year after he defeated Japan’s Yushi Tanaka 21-15, 21-11 to clinch the Australian Open title. The two stars locked horns in the final in Sydney on November 23, and Sen managed to come out on top.

It is worth noting that while Sen took over an hour to win the semi-final of the tournament, he only needed 38 minutes to breeze past Tanaka as he clinched the title. He also became only the second Indian to claim the Australian Open title to win a title at the Australian Open after Kidambi Srikanth in 2017.

Interestingly, the Australian Open was Lakshya’s third Super 500 title. He won the Indian Open title in 2022 and followed it up with a win in the Canada Open in 2023. The Australian Open victory becomes the third Super 500 title of his career

Sen made quick work of Tanaka in the final

It is interesting to note that Lakshya Sen maintained his dominance throughout the game. He went ahead 6-3 in the first game, with the score reading 11-9 at the mid-game interval. However, with multiple winners in the latter stages, Lakshya managed to register a dominant win.

After a tough 2025, the Australian Open title comes as a sweet treat for Sen. Clinching his first BWF title of the season, there would be some amount of satisfaction for the Indian, who had been trying very hard throughout the season.

Leading from almost the start to finish, a brilliant performance in the Australian Open tournament caps off a roller coaster of a season for Lakshya Sen. However, where the star shuttler has failed to win a title all year, the title win in Sydney would bring forth some much needed confidence.

