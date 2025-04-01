Mark Chapman ruled out of 2nd ODI against Pakistan due to injury, New Zealand name replacement The centurion in the ODI series opener, Mark Chapman suffered a hamstring injury while fielding but New Zealand head coach Gary Stead was hopeful of the southpaw's return for the finale. New Zealand took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series with a comfortable win in Napier.

New Zealand were dealt a body blow ahead of the second ODI against Pakistan with the centurion from the first game, Mark Chapman, being ruled out of the sophomore clash in Hamilton. Chapman suffered a hamstring injury while fielding in the series opener in Napier. However, the strain was only a minor one and New Zealand head coach Gary Stead hoped for Chapman's return for the decider. Tim Seifert, the Player of the Series in the T20Is, was named Chapman's replacement.

“It’s obviously disappointing news for Mark, after a really special innings in the opening ODI in Napier,” said Stead in an NZC release.

“We’re thankful that the hamstring injury is only minor so we’re hopeful that Mark will be able to complete his rehabilitation and be available for the final match of the summer in the Mount," Stead added while mentioning that Seifert's performances in the T20Is warranted his selection for the ODIs even though the contracted players were preferred for the ODIs. Seifert smashed 249 runs in five matches at an average of 62 including an unbeaten 97 off 32 in the series finale.

“With several new faces in this squad it’s great to be able to call on a player of Tim’s experience. He’s in good form after a great T20 series and he provides another strong top-order batting option heading into an important match tomorrow," Stead further said.

Seifert might be slotted straight into the line-up for the Hamilton clash as the Kiwis look to seal the series after a thumping win in Napier on Saturday. While Chapman was the star of the show with a ton, Daryl Mitchell and debutant Muhammad Abbas with half-centuries helped New Zealand push their score to 344, which proved to be too much for the visitors to chase down.

Pakistan will be keen to storm back into the series and hope to take the series into a decider at the Bay Oval.