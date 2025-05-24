Marcus Stoinis reveals reason for joining PBKS late after IPL 2025 restart Australia international Marcus Stoinis joined Punjab Kings late after the restart of IPL 2025. He missed the game against Rajasthan Royals and, revealing the reason behind it, the all-rounder mentioned that he was suffering from COVID-19.

Jaipur:

Punjab Kings all-rounder Marcus Stoinis missed the last game against Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing IPL 2025. Stoinis arrived late after the restart and for the same reason, he had to skip the match against Rajasthan but Punjab won the match comfortably by 10 runs. The Australia international returned to action against Delhi Capitals and played a scintillating knock of unbeaten 44 runs off only 16 balls.

Courtesy of his ruthless batting, Punjab posted 206 runs in the first innings. After the end of the first innings, Stoinis revealed that the reason behind coming late to India. The 35-year-old noted that he got COVID-19 and had to take a break for the same reason. Afterwards, he opened up on his flamboyant knock at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, stating that the wicket was good and the wind played a part in him batting aggressively.

“Unfortunately I had Covid. So rested and came back up. It is always difficult when you go in the end and when you go in one mode. Looking at the wicket, it is a good target. The slower balls were holding up or maybe I was swinging a little too early. The wind is coming across. Worth using the breeze and then see what happens,” Stoinis said.

Meanwhile, PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer once again scored a half-century in the cash-rich league. He has been in terrific form this season and ahead of the Playoffs, he has shown tremendous potential. He made 53 runs off 34 deliveries and was the leading run-scorer for the team in the first innings. Apart from him and Stoinis, Josh Inglis played a phenomenal knock of 32 runs off 12 deliveries.

Notably, if Punjab beat Delhi, they can almost confirm their berth in the top two, which will allow them an additional chance to make it to the final.