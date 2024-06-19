Marcus Stoinis dislodges Mohammad Nabi to become No 1 ranked T20I all-rounder, Hardik Pandya rises too

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Marcus Stoinis has been sensational with the bat and ball for Australia in the ongoing T20 World Cup and has been rewarded for the same in the weekly rankings by ICC

Australian 'Hulk' Marcus Stoinis has now become the World No 1 all-rounder in T20Is amid superb showing with both bat and ball in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the USA. Stoinis has won Australia a couple of games single-handedly and is the only player in the top 50 to score at a strike rate of 190 in a tournament where strike rates have been thrown out of the window due to slow surfaces. Stoinis dislodged Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi from the top spot.

Stoinis moved up one place with 231 rating points to move to the top of the tree with 156 runs and 6 wickets in the T20 World Cup so far. Nabi, on the other hand, has dropped three places to No 4 with the lack of performances either with the bat or ball. Shakib Al Hasan's match-winning half-century against the Netherlands and a couple of wickets against Nepal have helped him rise two places to No 3 while Wanindu Hasaranga with an improved show with the bat also moved a place up to No 2.

As far as India is concerned, Hardik Pandya, who has seven wickets to his name in the tournament in three innings, also rose by a place to No 7 while Nepal's Deependra Airee was the biggest gainer of all with three-position rise to sixth spot.

Among other changes, West Indies' Andre Russell rose seven places to 22nd position while Australian T20I captain Mitchell Marsh dropped by three places to No 20. Marsh's countryman Glenn Maxwell also moved up a place from 19 to 18. Irish all-rounders Gerath Delany, McCarthy and Curtis Campher all saw an increment in their spots as well.

Among bowlers, Akeal Hosein saw the biggest jump of six spots to No 2 while among the batters, Australia's Travis Head moved to fifth place with a five-spot rise.