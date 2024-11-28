Marco Jansen and Prabath Jayasuriya break major world records as bowlers run riot in Durban Test

Thursday, November 28, 2024
     
Marco Jansen produced a memorable spell in the first innings to bowl out Sri Lanka on their lowest-ever Test total of 42. Jansen picked 7 wickets to set a new world record for the best bowling figures by a fast bowler in WTC history.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Nov 28, 2024 20:04 IST, Updated : Nov 28, 2024 20:57 IST
Marco Jansen
Image Source : AP Marco Jansen picked 7 wickets against Sri Lanka in Durban on November 28, 2024

Marco Jansen and Prabath Jayasuriya entered history books with record-breaking spells in the first Test match between South Africa and Sri Lanka in Durban on Thursday. The Proteas pacer picked 7 wickets in an innings to bowl out the Sri Lankan side to their lowest-evet Test total of 42 and then Prabath Jayasuriya reached 100 Test wickets in just 17 matches to shatter a major record.

Jayasuriya became the joint second-fastest and the fastest Sri Lankan bowler to reach 100 Test wickets. He missed out on George Alfred Lohmann's record set in 1886 by just one Test game but surpassed the legendary bowlers Ian Botham and Ravichandran Aswhin to enter the history books.

The 33-year-old became the only fourth Sri Lankan spinner to complete 100 Test wickets. He broke Dilruwan Perera's 25-match to 100 Test wickets record for Sri Lanka after dismissing Tony de Zorzi in the second innings on Day 2 of the Durban Test.

Fastest to 100 Test wickets

  1. George Alfred Lohmann (England) - 16 Test matches in 1886
  2. Prabath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) - 17 Test matches in 2024
  3. Yasir Shah (Pakistan) - 17 Test matches in 2014
  4. Charlie Turner (Australia) - 17 Test matches in 1887
  5. Sydney Barnes (England) - 17 Test matches in 1901
  6. Clarrie Grimmett (Australia) - 17 Test matches in 1925
  7. Ravichandran Ashwin (India) - 18 Test matches in 2011

Meanwhile, the left-arm pace all-rounder Marco Jansen made the biggest impact with 7 wickets while conceding just 13 runs. Jansen produced the best bowling figures by a pacer in the World Test Championship (WTC) history, breaking Matt Henry's famous 7 for 23 record against South Africa, which came in 2022.

Best figures by a fast bowler in WTC history

  1. Marco Jansen (South Africa) - 7/13 vs Sri Lanka in 2024
  2. Matt Henry (New Zealand) - 7/23 vs South Africa in 2022
  3. Gus Atkinson (England) - 7/45 vs West Indies in 2024
  4. Shardul Thakur (India) - 7/61 vs South Africa in 2022
  5. Matt Henry (New Zealand) - 7/67 vs South Africa in 2024
