Bayern Munich sign midfielder Marc Roca from Espanyol

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Marc Roca.

Defensive midfielder Marc Roca joined Bayern Munich from Spanish side Espanyol in a deal announced by the German champion on Sunday.

Bayern said the 23-year-old Roca was getting a five-year contract and will wear the No. 22 jersey.

“He’s an outstanding fit for our team both as a player and a person, and will continue to develop here with us,” Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić said.

Bayern hopes Roca will make up for the summer departure of compatriot Thiago Alcântara for Liverpool. He is Bayern’s fourth signing of the offseason after forward Leroy Sané, goalkeeper Alexander Nübel and defender Tanguy Nianzou.

Roca joined Espanyol from city rival Barcelona in 2008. He helped Spain win the under-21 European Championship last year.

Roca was quoted by Bayern as saying that the move is “a dream come true for me.”

Kicker magazine reported that Bayern was paying 9 million euros ($10.5 million) for the player.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage