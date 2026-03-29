Mann Ki Baat: T20 World Cup has brought joy to the nation, says PM Modi, congratulates J-K after Ranji victory

New Delhi:

The 132nd episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat' aired on March 29. In the new episode, the Prime Minister addressed a plethora of topics, with one of them being around the Indian team’s legendary campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, the tournament saw the Indian team drop just one game throughout their campaign. Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, the Indian team defeated England in the semis and New Zealand in the final to clinch their third T20 World Cup title.

"This month has been very exciting for cricket fans across the country. India’s historic victory in the T20 World Cup has brought joy to the nation. We are all proud of our team’s exemplary success,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi also gave his take on J-K’s Ranji Trophy victory

It is worth noting that Jammu and Kashmir scripted history in the Ranji Trophy, defeating title favourites Karnataka in the final of the tournament. The victory was the side’s first-ever Ranji title, and while many backed Karnataka for another victory, J-K’s victory came through as a source of inspiration.

"Last month end, an interesting match was witnessed in Karnataka's Hubballi, where Jammu and Kashmir's cricket team won the Ranji Trophy. The most gratifying aspect is that after a long wait of seven decades, this team won its first Ranji Trophy title. This unprecedented success is the result of years of continuous efforts by the players. Team captain Paras Dogra displayed exemplary skill,” PM Modi said.

The people of Jammu and Kashmir have a tremendous passion for sports: PM Modi

Furthermore, PM Modi talked about the ever-growing passion for sports in Jammu and Kashmir. He weighed in on the Khelo India Winter Games and how the state has become a hub for sports.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir have a tremendous passion for sports. I am glad that it is now becoming a hub for major sporting events. Gulmarg has already established itself as the host of the Khelo India Winter Games. Sports like football are also very popular among the youth there. I hope this winning streak of Jammu and Kashmir sports persons continues in the future,” PM Modi said.

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