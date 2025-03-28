Mahela Jayawardene heaps praise on Hardik Pandya ahead of much anticipated clash against Gujarat Titans Mumbai Indians' head coach Mahela Jayawardene recently came forward and heaped massive praise on the side's skipper Hardik Pandya for coming back to form after a subpar season in the IPL 2024. He also talked about the performance of Vignesh Puthur.

Mumbai Indians are all set to continue their ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 campaign by taking on Gujarat Titans. Both sides will take on each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 29. It is interesting to note that both Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will be coming into the game on the back of losses in their previous game.

However, it is Mumbai Indians who will take on Gujarat with a huge boost to their lineup, as skipper Hardik Pandya will be available for selection. Interestingly, Hardik missed the first game of the tournament due to overrate suspension.

He will be making his return for the five-time champions in their upcoming game against Gujarat Titans, and ahead of the clash, Mumbai Indians' head coach Mahela Jayawardene took centre stage and praised Hardik Pandya for turning around his form after a subpar IPL 2025 campaign.

"I think it's just a game of cricket. Fans are fans and the emotions are part of it and I'm sure that everyone has gone beyond that. It's amazing to see how the loyalty and everything works even in IPL, which is fascinating, and I've enjoyed that from the outside. Twelve months on, he has achieved a lot more and I'm sure everyone will see beyond what has happened last year. We can enjoy a good game of cricket and everyone can enjoy a good game of cricket,” Jayawardene said at the pre-game press conference.

Furthermore, Jayawardene talked about the performance of debutant Vignesh Puthur in MI's first game of the season. It is worth noting that Vignesh took three wickets in four overs in his first game for MI, and he will hope to get more outings for the side in the upcoming matches.

"I wasn't there [at the SA20]. Yes, I was part of the thought process, but I wasn't there. It was just to get him out and expose him to cricket because we felt that there is talent and because he hasn't played much cricket prior, give him that exposure working with some players. And that's about it. VP is being chilled and he's getting along with it,” Jayawardene said.