Sunday, November 26, 2023
     
  5. IPL Retention Day: Lucknow Super Giants retain KL Rahul, set for overhaul

Experienced wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul guided Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to playoffs on both occasions since the team's entry into the Indian Premier League and has also been sensational with a bat with 890 runs in just 24 innings.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: November 26, 2023 16:01 IST
KL Rahul with Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya
Image Source : PTI KL Rahul with Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya

Lucknow Super Giants dismissed all the rumours of KL Rahul leaving the franchise on IPL 2024 retention deadline day. LSG hinted at Rahul's retention with a social media post but other reports suggest that the management is looking for a mega overhaul on Sunday, November 26.

Speculations over Rahul's release gripped social media on Saturday, a day before the deadline to submit the list of retained players. But the franchise dismissed the talks by posting a picture of KL Rahul's name written on paper on their official Twitter handle. 

LSG earlier traded Indian batter Devdutt Padikkal from Rajasthan Royals and swapped pacer Avesh Khan in the process. They also let Romario Shepherd join Mumbai Indians in an all-cash deal and are now looking to release further players on Sunday.

According to a report from Cricbuzz, the KL Rahul-led side has decided to release Manan Vohra, Suryansh Shedge, Karan Sharma and Swapnil Singh and there will be a few more players on the list.

More to follow...

Latest News