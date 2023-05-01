LSG vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bangalore thrash Lucknow Super Giants in low-scoring thriller

Follow us on Image Source : AP Team RCB celebrate

Royal Challengers Bangalore registered win in the low-scoring thriller against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday. In the match played at LSG's home ground, Ekana Cricket Stadium, RCB beat LSG by 18 runs in a low scoring thriller. Coming to bat first, RCB registered a total of 126/7 (20 overs). Coming to chase, LSG batters managed to score just 108 runs.

Coming to chase a target of 127 runs, LSG batters kept losing wicket which resulted in the collapse of their line-up. Moreover, they suffered a big blow as their skipper KL Rahul got injured and could only come to bat towards the end. For Lucknow only Krishnappa Gowtham 23 (13) scored more than 20 runs. RCB bowlers had the grip from the beginning as LSG lost 4 wickets in the powerplay. RCB bowled 66 dot balls and restricted the opposition to 108.

While Josh Hazlewood and Karn Sharma scalped two wickets each. Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasarangaamd Harshal Patel took 1 wicket each.

On the low-scoring pitch, RCB batters managed to score 126 runs with Faf du Plessis 44 (40) registering the most runs.Virat Kohli, who came to open, scored 31 runs. After this Anuj Rawat got out after scoring only 9 runs. At the same time, star batsman Glenn Maxwell scored for 4 runs. At the same time, Suyash Prabhudessai (6), Dinesh Karthik (16), Mahipal Lomror (3) and Karn Sharma (2) returned to the pavilion early.

Naveen-ul-Haq took 3 wickets from Lucknow. Whereas Amit Mishra and Ravi Bishnoi took 2-2 wickets.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur

Substitutes -

LSG: Badoni, Daniel Sams, Avesh Khan, De Kock and Prerak Mankad.

RCB: Harshal Patel, Shahbaz, Vyshak, Bracewell and Sonu Yadav

Latest Cricket News