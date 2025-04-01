LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings match Lucknow Super Giants came back strongly after losing to the Delhi Capitals in a thriller in their opening clash of the IPL 2025 to do over the big-hitting Sunrisers. The Super Giants face a well-rested yet dangerous Punjab Kings, who made their intentions pretty clear in their first game.

As opposed to the assumptions and expectations, Lucknow Super Giants turned over the Sunrisers Hyderabad and beat the marauding machines at their own game following a superb plan and execution with the ball. However, the challenge for the Super Giants will be to sustain that performance and do it all over again at their home ground, a, again with a stunted bowling attack and b, against a team, who is coming off raking in 243 runs in their first game of the ongoing IPL season, Punjab Kings.

The Super Giants sort of set an example in Hyderabad last week for maybe the Delhi Capitals, who played the Sunrisers next in how to bowl to the Orange Army and keep them down to a low score and chase it down later on. However, the Ekana pitch might not be as flat, even though scores went through the roof during the WPL at the venue and the bowlers might get some assistance. Hence, the home team might bring back a spinning all-rounder in Shahbaz Ahamad while Punjab Kings maybe could have a look in at Lockie Ferguson.

Sunrisers couldn't trouble the likes of Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran with high pace and with Azmatullah Omarzai not delivering in any of the aspects albeit just being one game, Ferguson's pace might be a differentiator. The Kings have enough and more batting options considering the likes of Suryansh Shedge or Marco Jansen didn't even get the chance to bat.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2025 Match 13, LSG vs PBKS

Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Ayush Badoni, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shardul Thakur, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal (vc), Marco Jansen

Probable Playing XIIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad/Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (w), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Lockie Ferguson/Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijakykumar Vyshak