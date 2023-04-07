IPL 2023: LSG register easy win, thrash SRH by 5 wickets

Follow us on Image Source : PTI LSG vs SRH

Lucknow Super Giants registered an easy win as they thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets on Friday. In the match that was played at LSG's homeground Ekana Stadium, Krunal Pandya displayed brilliant performance both with bat and ball to guide his team to victory. Coming to bat first after winning the toss, SRH managed to score just 121 runs at a loss of 8 wickets. On the other hand, LSG chased the target in just 16 overs with five wickets in hand.

In the match, Lucknow, who came to chase, made a strong start. But then Sunrisers again came back in the match and gave Lucknow two big blows in the form of Kyle Mayers and Deepak Hooda for 45 runs. However, Krunal Pandya (34) along with KL Rahul (35) took charge and turned the match completely towards LSG. Adil Rashid took 2 wickets from Sunrisers.

Coming to bat first in the match, Hyderabad scored only 128 runs losing 8 wickets. Anmolpreet Singh scored 31 runs and 35 runs came off the bat of Rahul Tripathi. And Abdul Samad remained unbeaten after scoring 21 runs. Krunal Pandya was brilliant with the ball as he took a 3-wicket haul for Lucknow. On the other hand, Amit Mishra took 2 wickets.

LSG Playing XI: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi

SRH Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh(w), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Adil Rashid

Also Read:

MI vs CSK: We have no concerns on Surya’s form - Kieron Pollard backs Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai Indians statistics in Wankhede Stadium in all IPL matches till date

Rohit Sharma's performance against Chennai Super Kings in history of IPL

Latest Cricket News