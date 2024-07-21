LPL final live streaming: Where to watch Lanka Premier League finale between Galle Marvels and Jaffna Kings?

Follow us on Image Source : GALLE MARVELS AND JAFFNA KINGS Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings.

Three-time title winners Jaffna Kings look to claim their fourth Lanka Premier League (LPL) title and they find Galle Marvels on their road to glory. The two teams will square off against each other in the summit clash of the fifth edition on Sunday, July 21 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Jaffna Kings won the tournament thrice in a row and therefore know how to perform when the stakes are at their highest. Jaffna's batting order is on fire as their batters have taken bowling attacks to the cleaners on most occasions.

Avishka Fernando is the leading run-getter for Jaffna and is also the leading run-scorer of the ongoing edition. Fernando has aggregated 374 runs in 10 games with the help of five half-centuries. The right-handed batter has maintained a strike rate of 162.60 along with an average of 37.40.

Pathum Nissanka has also been churning out runs like a machine. The opener has amassed 333 runs in 10 games this season at a strike rate of 153.45. He has struck a century and two half-centuries in the competition and would love to finish it off with a match-winning knock in the final.

Wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis seems to have found his form at the right time. He played a crucial hand with his unbeaten 105-run knock to help Jaffna pip Kandy in Qualifier 2 by a run.

In the bowling department, Jaffna will be dependent on their overseas picks Jason Behrendorff and Fabian Allen. Allen has been their most useful bowler this season with 10 wickets in as many games.

For Galle Marvels, Tim Seifert has been the go-to batter throughout the season. Seifert is the second-leading run-scorer of the edition and is just 21 runs behind Avishka. While Seifert's strike rate of 136.29 may not seem very threatening, his average of 58.83 clearly indicates that he has been fairly consistent with the bat.

He will have Alex Hales in the supporting act. The former England international has accumulated 320 runs in nine outings this season at a strike rate of 139.13.

Galle's leading wicket-taker, Isuru Udana will have to dish out a magnificent performance and hope that Maheesh Theekshana also manages to outfox the Jaffna batters.

Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings LPL 2024 final live streaming and broadcast details

Where to watch the Lanka Premier League 2024 final between Galle Marvels and Jaffna Kings on TV in India?

The Lanka Premier League 2024 final between Galle Marvels and Jaffna Kings will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the Lanka Premier League 2024 final between Galle Marvels and Jaffna Kings online in India?

The Lanka Premier League 2024 final between Galle Marvels and Jaffna Kings will be streamed live on FanCode from 7:30 PM (IST) onwards.