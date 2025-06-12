'Looking forward to grabbing this opportunity' - Karun Nair reflects on India comeback after eight years Karun Nair reflected on his comeback to the India team after eight years. He stated to be looking forward to grabbing the opportunity in the upcoming five-match Test series against England. His longtime friend KL Rahul described Nair's return as an inspiration.

London:

Karun Nair made his return to the India team after eight years. Despite a triple century against England in Chennai, the 33-year-old was made to warm the bench for a year before being dropped from the Test squad in 2017. The selectors preferred Hanuma Vihari instead. Since then, Nair has worked tremendously hard in domestic cricket and scored tons of runs in the Ranji Trophy, which prompted the selectors to pick him for the upcoming five-match series against England, starting June 20.

Nair scored 863 runs at an average of 53.93 for Vidharbha in the 2024-25 Ranji season. Playing for India A against England Lions, the cricketer notched a double century, which might help him cement his spot in the first Test. Ahead of that, the veteran batter addressed his comeback, stating that it wasn’t easy and he is grateful for being given the opportunity to play for the national team again.

“Feels really special. [I'm] Very grateful and fortunate to be able to get this opportunity again. Looking forward to grabbing this opportunity with both hands,” Nair told BCCI TV.

Nair’s return is very inspiring: KL Rahul

KL Rahul has played plenty of cricket with Nair for Karnataka during their younger days. Reflecting on his return, the senior India batter noted that it's inspiring for all the cricketers and added that Nair had worked hard, playing County cricket in the UK for months to be able to script such a fairytale comeback.

“I've known him for a very long time. The months he has spent here in the UK playing cricket and how hard and how lonely it was. For him to be able to do all of that and come back into the Indian team is special for him and his family, and friends like us who've seen his journey. It's very inspiring as well. Hopefully, his experience and learnings from country cricket here will hold him in good stead when he plays the Test matches,” Rahul said.