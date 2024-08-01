LNS vs WEF, The Hundred 2024 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for London Spirit vs Welsh Fire

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY London Spirit are yet to open their account and would hope to put up a much better performance against the Welsh Fire

London Spirit haven't had a great start to their men's Hundred campaign in the fourth edition, losing both their games so far. Their batting has been too brittle in the absence of a couple of their England internationals and Zak Crawley's absence for the whole season is a huge blow to their top-order. Ollie Pope will be a welcome addition. However, Spirit will need the likes of Michael Pepper and skipper Dan Lawrence to do the heavy lifting as they look to get their first win on the board.

Spirit will also hope for much more from their West Indian internationals Shimron Hetmyer and Andre Russell. Against them will be Welsh Fire, who will rue their batting collapse against the Oval Invincibles chasing a paltry score of 113. The Fire definitely have a great squad at their disposal, especially with all their overseas players available including the pacers Matt Henry and Haris Rauf.

Like the Spirit, the Welsh team needs its batters to play a bit more consistently to get a good score on the board and then let their bowlers come into the game. It will be a battle of two good bowling attacks and the team that bats better will be able to get the result in its favour.

My Dream11 team for The Hundred Men's 2024 Match 10, LNS vs WEF

Adam Rossington, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Clarke, Tom Abell, Glenn Phillips (vc), Andre Russell, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Worrall, David Willey (c), David Payne, Roelof van der Merwe

Probable Playing XIs

London Spirit: Adam Rossington(w), Michael-Kyle Pepper, Ollie Pope, Daniel Lawrence(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Ryan Higgins, Liam Dawson, Andre Russell, Nathan Ellis, Olly Stone, Daniel Worrall

Welsh Fire: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Jonny Bairstow(w), Joe Clarke, Tom Abell(c), Glenn Phillips, Luke Wells, David Willey, David Payne, Mason Crane, Joshua Little/Haris Rauf, Jake Ball/Matt Henry, Roelof van der Merwe